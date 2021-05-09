Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 980,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,979. The company has a market capitalization of $321.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.