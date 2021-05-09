Canaccord Genuity Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $188.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $137.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.80. The company has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

