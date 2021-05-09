DAOstack (GEN) Hits Market Cap of $11.06 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and $20,826.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,937.35 or 1.00524438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.00227788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003849 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.