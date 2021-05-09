Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Brokerages forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. PetIQ reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

PetIQ stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 638,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,705. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,577,735 shares of company stock worth $55,593,106. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PetIQ by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

