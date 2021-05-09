AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives $25.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATGFF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS ATGFF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

