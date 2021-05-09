Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 0.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $13.10 on Friday, hitting $630.54. 1,033,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $616.30 and a 200-day moving average of $521.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $240.34 and a 12-month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

