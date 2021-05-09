Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,059 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $314.69 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $315.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.38 and its 200 day moving average is $270.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,428,517 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.