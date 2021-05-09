Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GOSS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.31. 403,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.