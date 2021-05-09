Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. 1,033,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,004. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 2.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

In other news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,769 shares of company stock worth $963,927. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

