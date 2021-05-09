Arrow Financial Corp Sells 280 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.