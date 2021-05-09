Brokerages Set BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Target Price at $23.60

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.93. 338,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,692. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

