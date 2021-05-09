Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Target Price at $278.07

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of URI stock traded up $4.75 on Thursday, reaching $347.33. 531,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,964. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $348.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

