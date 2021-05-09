Tezos (XTZ) Trading 21.2% Higher This Week

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $5.33 billion and approximately $390.33 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $6.83 or 0.00011905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029796 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 779,447,547 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

