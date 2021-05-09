CRDT Price Tops $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, CRDT has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CRDT has a market capitalization of $178,673.31 and $916,862.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CRDT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00088461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.83 or 0.00799439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00105558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.30 or 0.09227919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001722 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,001,319 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . The official website for CRDT is crdt.io . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CRDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.