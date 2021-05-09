DigitalNote Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $30.89 million and $464,264.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.07 or 0.00801592 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,040,610,141 coins and its circulating supply is 4,893,588,001 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.