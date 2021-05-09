Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $35.70 million and $894,423.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $45.82 or 0.00079826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00252915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.01 or 0.01210943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.60 or 0.00779865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.36 or 0.99843315 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 779,191 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

