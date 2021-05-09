Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,645 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

