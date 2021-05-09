Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,562 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.