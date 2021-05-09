Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Myers Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.900-1.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.90 to $1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 122,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

