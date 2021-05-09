Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.41-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70-5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.75 billion.Select Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.410-2.580 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEM. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE SEM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,526. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 76,493 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,762.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,064,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,192,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

