Analysts Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Target Price at $9.91

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,364,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,809,740. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

