Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.27 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.410 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America raised Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. 1,664,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,245. Progyny has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,812,379.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $155,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,864 shares of company stock worth $23,185,154 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

