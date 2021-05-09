Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.27 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.410 EPS.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America raised Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. 1,664,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,245. Progyny has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68.
In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,812,379.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $155,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,864 shares of company stock worth $23,185,154 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
