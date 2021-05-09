Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,992,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $119.43.
In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,959.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock valued at $125,328,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
