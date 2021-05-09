Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,992,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $119.43.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,959.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock valued at $125,328,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

