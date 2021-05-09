Klever Price Reaches $0.0846 (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $287.44 million and $5.52 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00251638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $687.40 or 0.01195918 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00031186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.40 or 0.00776646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,486.35 or 1.00013577 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

