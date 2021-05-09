UMA (UMA) Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. UMA has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $55.85 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $25.96 or 0.00045171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00066838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.48 or 0.00799391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00105560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.19 or 0.09191583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001687 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

