SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHSP. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in SharpSpring by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SharpSpring by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SharpSpring by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
About SharpSpring
SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.
