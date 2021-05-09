Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average of $198.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

