Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62.

