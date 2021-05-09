WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.41 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

