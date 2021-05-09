Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

