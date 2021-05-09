Guidance Point Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after buying an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,967,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 515,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,207,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.