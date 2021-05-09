ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $13.81 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 145.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 7.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

