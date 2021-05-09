MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,412. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.