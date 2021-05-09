MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.72 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.28. 1,550,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

