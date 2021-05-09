MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.72 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

