PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $20,194.04

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 576.1% higher against the dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $20,194.04 and $76.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $757.14 or 0.01318615 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

