Geeq Price Down 10.2% This Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and $148,773.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00066988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.00797748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00105451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,280.78 or 0.09196903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.