Terracoin Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $729,208.12 and approximately $1,045.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,419.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.04 or 0.02332049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00607683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00069007 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002025 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003241 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

