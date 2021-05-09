TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.97. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

TCBK traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.82. 96,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,753. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 97.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

