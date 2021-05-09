Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Announce -$0.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.67). The Marcus reported earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of The Marcus stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 319,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,873. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Marcus during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Marcus by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Marcus during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

