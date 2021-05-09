2,279 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,316.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

