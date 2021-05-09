Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 163.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average of $278.69. The company has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

