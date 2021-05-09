Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

