ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Issues Earnings Results

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $6.23. 545,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,435. The company has a market cap of $312.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

