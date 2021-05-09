BIZZCOIN Price Tops $0.30 (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One BIZZCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $144,136.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BIZZCOIN (CRYPTO:BIZZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,755,725 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

