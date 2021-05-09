Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0157

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $114.45 million and $3.96 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019805 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00291645 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000799 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

