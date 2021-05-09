Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.65. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 69,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,677. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

