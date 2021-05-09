IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

IRIX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $121.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

