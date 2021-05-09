iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $423.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

