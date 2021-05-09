McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $6.39 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $194,238,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,709,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $127.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

